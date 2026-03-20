Tharoor's Defence of India's West Asia Stance Draws Mixed Reactions From Opposition Leaders

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's defence of India's diplomatic posture on the West Asia conflict has set off a round of sharp and divided reactions from political leaders across party lines, with some endorsing his view while others questioned both his analysis and the government's foreign policy clarity.

The reactions followed Tharoor's op-ed in The Indian Express, in which he described New Delhi's restrained response to the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran as "responsible statecraft" — pushing back against critics who have called it a "moral failure."

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