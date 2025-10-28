Top Headlines

‘The Museum Festival’ Begins at Assam State Museum, Celebrating Heritage and Culture

The Assam State Museum showcases rich history, art, and museum legacy from 29 October to 8 November.
Image of the The Museum Festival poster
Guwahati : The much-awaited ‘Museum Festival’ is set to commence at the Assam State Museum, Ambari, from 29 October to 8 November 2025, celebrating the heritage, culture, and vibrant spirit of Assam’s museums.

Organised by the Directorate of Museums, Government of Assam, the event will feature exhibitions, cultural performances, interactive sessions, heritage walks, and workshops highlighting the region’s artistic and historical treasures.

The festival aims to bridge communities with their cultural roots, fostering appreciation for Assam’s diverse traditions, crafts, and archaeological heritage. It also seeks to inspire young minds to engage with history and museum culture in meaningful ways.

Officials expressed hope that the festival will serve as a platform for dialogue, creativity, and discovery, bringing together scholars, artists, students, and visitors under one roof to celebrate Assam’s enduring legacy.

With its blend of tradition and innovation, ‘The Museum Festival’ promises to be a vibrant cultural journey through the heart of Assam’s heritage.

