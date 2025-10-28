‘The Museum Festival’ Begins at Assam State Museum, Celebrating Heritage and Culture

The festival aims to bridge communities with their cultural roots, fostering appreciation for Assam’s diverse traditions, crafts, and archaeological heritage. It also seeks to inspire young minds to engage with history and museum culture in meaningful ways.

Officials expressed hope that the festival will serve as a platform for dialogue, creativity, and discovery, bringing together scholars, artists, students, and visitors under one roof to celebrate Assam’s enduring legacy.

With its blend of tradition and innovation, ‘The Museum Festival’ promises to be a vibrant cultural journey through the heart of Assam’s heritage.