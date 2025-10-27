The Roots of Resistance: Tezpur University Stands Firmly Against Ecological Destruction

Tezpur: Tezpur University witnessed an uproar on Sunday, October 26. A stern cultural procession was organised against deforestation and environmental destruction on the campus. Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), along with the student fraternity, united to raise their voice against the concerned situation. The procession is a potent show of solidarity to protect the University’s legacy of harmony with nature.

Once known for its biodiversity and lush greenery, the university has undergone notable ecological destruction under the absconding Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sambhu Nath Singh's leadership. Under the disguise of ‘beautification’ during his tenure, the VC has ordered to cut down several important trees and bamboo patches that were an essential part of the campus landscape.

Furthermore, the administration undertook large-scale grass-planting across the premises. This initiative was strongly opposed by many members for being ill-suited and superficial in a topical region like North-East India. It was criticised for being devoid of long-term vision.

Highlighting the acts of negligence and the broader issue of environmental mismanagement, the cultural rally became a symbol of resistance and unity. Participants invoked the philosophy of the ‘Forest Man of India’, Jadav Payeng and celebrated his message of afforestation and ecological balance. This brings forth a stark counterpoint to the VC's destructive actions.