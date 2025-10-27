PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Heard at 26,000 Polling Booths Across Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 26, joined the citizens in Guwahati to listen to 127th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the programme was heard at around 26,000 polling booths across Assam, where both BJP workers and the public were present.

“The BJP workers and people of Assam listened to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at nearly 26,000 polling booths across the state. Assam now ranks fourth in the country in terms of participation,” CM Sarma stated.

During the broadcast, PM Modi urged citizens to adopt sustainable practices and take part in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation campaign. He also highlighted several grassroot innovations, including the Garbage cafe initiative in Ambikapur, Chattisgarh, where plastic waste is exchanged for free meals which is an idea that promotes cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The Prime Minister’s address once again underscored the power of community-led efforts in driving positive changes across the country.