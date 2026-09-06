Thirteen Organisations File FIR Against Highway Agencies Over Khetri Crash That Killed Seven

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Thirteen organisations in the state have jointly filed an FIR at Khetri Police Station against national highway-developing agencies in connection with the August 30 accident at Khetri that killed seven people.

Some of the organizations that filed the FIR are the Karbi Students' Association, All Assam Tea Tribe Students' Union, Sonapur unit of the AASU, All Assam Udan Sangha and Brihattar Demoria Nagarik Suraksha Samiti. The FIR said, "The authority concerned cannot shrug off their responsibility just by repairing a road after an accident. It should fix accountability for those who were involved in the construction and maintenance. It should take legal proceedings against them. The authority should make them ensure that no accident due to poor road conditions occurs in the future. The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) should pay compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the Khetri accident."

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