‘This is indeed India’s century!’ says Singapore envoy after President’s speech

New Delhi: Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, delivered a resounding endorsement of India's future prospects following President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament, saying this is "indeed India's century!"

He also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

In a social media post on X, High Commissioner Wong highlighted the significance of President Murmu's address, stating, "Attended Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu address to both Houses of Parliament this AM w fellow HOMs. This is indeed India's Century! Singapore looks fwd to taking our excellent bilat rlns to even great heights. Jai Hind!"

The High Commissioner, along with his delegation, attended the session and shared moments captured inside the Parliament premises, including a selfie with his fellow diplomats.

India and Singapore have enjoyed robust diplomatic ties, marked by cooperation in various sectors including trade, defence, and technology.

President Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament today which was her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In her address, President Murmu assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

The President also said that the government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy.

She added that India has united the world on many issues during its G20 presidency.

The African Union was made the 27th member of the grouping under India's Presidency, and noted that the move has strengthened the "trust of the African continent as well as the entire Global South," she said in her address.

Delegates from various nations arrived at the Parliament ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint session of both Houses.

Apart from Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, and envoys of other nations arrived at the Parliament.

This is the first Lok Sabha session post-general elections in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 293 seats while the INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. The BJP, however, couldn't reach a majority on its own, as it secured the win in only 240 seats. (ANI)

