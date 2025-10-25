Top Headlines

Three Arrested at Zubeen Kshetra for Disorderly Conduct After SOP Enforcement

Police detain individuals for drunken misbehaviour and creating disturbance at the late music icon’s sacred memorial site.
Image of one of the arrested individuals who created disturbance at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur
Published on

Guwahati:  Three individuals were arrested at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Friday night for creating disturbance and behaving indecently after the government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) restricting public gatherings at the site.

According to police, the trio was under the influence of alcohol and caused a public nuisance by making loud noise and acting in a disorderly manner.

The Assam government, following the requests of Zubeen fans and well-wishers, has extended the visiting time at 'Zubeen Kshetra' to 11 PM, previously it was 10 PM mentioned in the SOP.

