Three Arrested at Zubeen Kshetra for Disorderly Conduct After SOP Enforcement

Guwahati: Three individuals were arrested at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Friday night for creating disturbance and behaving indecently after the government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) restricting public gatherings at the site.

According to police, the trio was under the influence of alcohol and caused a public nuisance by making loud noise and acting in a disorderly manner.

The Assam government, following the requests of Zubeen fans and well-wishers, has extended the visiting time at 'Zubeen Kshetra' to 11 PM, previously it was 10 PM mentioned in the SOP.