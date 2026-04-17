Three Assam MPs take oath in Rajya Sabha

Guwahati: Three newly elected members to the Rajya Sabha from Assam took their oaths in Parliament today. They are Terash Gowalla of the BJP, Jogen Mohan of the BJP and Pramod Boro of the UPPL. All three were elected unopposed in the recently held election to the Rajya Sabha.

Terash Gowalla is an erstwhile MLA in the 15th Assam Assembly, while Jogen Mohan was a cabinet minister in the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. Pramod Boro is the president of the UPPL and former CEM of BTC. Incidentally, Boro contested the recent Assembly election from Tamulpur LAC.

Gowalla and Mohan took their oaths of office in the Assamese language while Boro took his oath in the Bodo language.

It is interesting to recall that Terash Gowalla, after his first victory in an election, came to the Assam Assembly premises on a bicycle. Today also, Gowalla came to take his oath in Parliament riding a bicycle.

Talking to the media, Gowalla said, “I’m the son of a tea garden worker, and I was born in a tea garden’s labour line. I had carried out my duties in the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) on a bicycle for 18 years. I gathered more knowledge riding among the people on my bicycle than I did while pursuing my graduation. Later, I joined the BJP under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal.”

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