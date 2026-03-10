Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha From Assam

The Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha election from Assam, Rajib Bhattacharyya, on Monday declared Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla of the BJP and Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) elected to the Council of States — all three without a contest.
With three candidates having filed nominations for three vacant seats, and none withdrawing their candidacy by the 3 pm deadline, polling was not required. Bhattacharyya handed over winning certificates to all three candidates at the conclusion of the process.
Jogen Mohan, currently a Cabinet Minister in the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, thanked the national and state BJP leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Sarma for fielding him as a Rajya Sabha candidate.
Terash Gowalla, the BJP's sitting MLA from Duliajan, told the media that as an Axomiya, he would always put the interests of Assam first in the Upper House of Parliament.
UPPL president Pramod Boro, a former Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), said the issues of the Bodoland Territorial Region, along with concerns affecting Bodo communities, Assam, and the wider Northeast, would be his top priorities in the Rajya Sabha.
Boro thanked the UPPL for reposing faith in him.
With Boro's election, the UPPL now holds three parliamentary seats — two in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha — a significant expansion of the regional party's footprint in Parliament.