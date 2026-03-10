Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha From Assam

The Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha election from Assam, Rajib Bhattacharyya, on Monday declared Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowalla of the BJP and Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) elected to the Council of States — all three without a contest.

With three candidates having filed nominations for three vacant seats, and none withdrawing their candidacy by the 3 pm deadline, polling was not required. Bhattacharyya handed over winning certificates to all three candidates at the conclusion of the process.

