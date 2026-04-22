Three Bodies Pulled From Guwahati Waterways After April 19 Flooding

GUWAHATI — The death toll linked to Guwahati's April 19 flooding climbed further on Tuesday as police recovered three bodies from separate water bodies across the city — bringing the human cost of last weekend's deluge into sharper focus.
The bodies were found in the Mora Bharalu River at Jyotikuchi, the Basistha River near Saukuchi, and a pond in Pamohi. Police have identified two of the deceased; the third remains unidentified.
One of the identified victims, Akhim Kalita of Datalpara, was recovered from the Mora Bharalu River near Bhupen Hazarika Path in the Jyotikuchi area around midday.
Kalita had been reported missing since the flooding on April 19. Family members identified the body after its recovery. The exact cause of death remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing.
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Earlier, police recovered the body of 28-year-old Akhtar Ali — a specially abled resident of Notboma in Hatigaon — from the Basistha River at Saukuchi.
Ali had also been reported missing following the April 19 rainfall. Preliminary findings suggest an accidental fall, with the possibility that he was swept into the river through a drain during the flooding.
A third body was recovered from a pond near the residence of Madhurjya Rabha in the Lachit Garh area of Pamohi.
The victim remains unidentified, though the body was found wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "Mittal Autozone" — a detail that may assist in identification. Personnel from Gorchuk Police Station attended the scene, and a forensic team carried out an examination as part of the investigation.
The three recoveries come on top of a separate fatality reported on April 19 itself, when a 30-year-old woman from Maligaon died after allegedly slipping into an open drain during the torrential downpour.
The flooding on April 19 submerged homes across large parts of the city and left many residents stranded outdoors until the early hours of Monday morning — a night that, for at least four families, ended in tragedy.