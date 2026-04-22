Three Bodies Pulled From Guwahati Waterways After April 19 Flooding

GUWAHATI — The death toll linked to Guwahati's April 19 flooding climbed further on Tuesday as police recovered three bodies from separate water bodies across the city — bringing the human cost of last weekend's deluge into sharper focus.

The bodies were found in the Mora Bharalu River at Jyotikuchi, the Basistha River near Saukuchi, and a pond in Pamohi. Police have identified two of the deceased; the third remains unidentified.

Akhim Kalita Found in Mora Bharalu River

One of the identified victims, Akhim Kalita of Datalpara, was recovered from the Mora Bharalu River near Bhupen Hazarika Path in the Jyotikuchi area around midday.

Kalita had been reported missing since the flooding on April 19. Family members identified the body after its recovery. The exact cause of death remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing.

Also Read: Death Traps in Guwahati: Open Drains, Civic Negligence and a Trail of Preventable Deaths