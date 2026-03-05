Three Congress MLAs to Join BJP on Thursday, Two Others Switch to Raijor Dal

The Congress party in Assam has suffered a fresh wave of defections, with three of its MLAs set to join the BJP on Thursday and two others having already switched to the Raijor Dal.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development to the media, naming the three MLAs who will formally join the BJP: Shashikanta Das of Raha LAC, Basanta Das of Mangladoi LAC, and Kamalakshya Dev Purkayastha of Karimganj North LAC.

The two Congress MLAs who have already joined the Raijor Dal are Abdur Rashid Mandal and Sherman Ali.

