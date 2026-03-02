BJP leaders vie for ticket in Tangla LAC Ahead of Assam Legislative Assembly Polls

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections approaching, political activity has intensified in the newly formed 48 No. Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency, where several senior BJP leaders are vying for the party ticket. Among those in the fray are former Rajya Sabha MP and Assam BJP Minority Morcha president Santiuse Kujur; former chairman of the Assam Branch of the Indian Tea Association (ABITA) and senior BJP leader Bikan Chandra Deka; party loyalist and veteran leader Niranjan Singh; and former student leader Shyamal Sarkar, a prominent face in the town.

The Tangla LAC is considered a stronghold of the BJP, and political observers indicate that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is likely to leave the seat to its alliance partner. Party insiders claim the constituency has a solid support base for the BJP, bolstered by its performance in the recent BTC council polls, where BJP candidates secured victories in the Khalingduar and Mwdaibari seats. Santiuse Kujur, a local candidate, is said to enjoy considerable support across communities, including among religious minorities.

Bikan Chandra Deka and Niranjan Singh are regarded as long-time party loyalists with deep organisational roots. Shyamal Sarkar, on the other hand, is known for his influence among the business community and the youth. A senior BJP worker from Tangla said that the welfare initiatives and development programmes undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have strengthened the party’s position across communities in the state. He added that the newly carved Tangla LAC is viewed as a comfortable seat for the BJP.

The party has already begun extensive grassroots outreach, with leaders and workers conducting door-to-door campaigns and pocket meetings in preparation for the forthcoming polls. The Tangla Legislative Assembly Constituency has a total electorate of 1,79,941 voters.

