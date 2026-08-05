Three CRPF personnel shot dead, one injured in shocking shooting at Nagaon camp

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A tragic and shocking shooting incident at the 34 Battalion CRPF camp in Katimari, Nagaon, on Tuesday morning claimed the lives of three CRPF personnel, while another jawan sustained injuries, sending shockwaves across the district and the security establishment.

According to preliminary reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ballani Premavaram suddenly opened fire on his fellow personnel inside the camp. The attack claimed the lives of Sub-Inspector Ram Naresh Singh Yadav and Head Constable Vishnu Prasad Baghel on the spot. Another CRPF jawan, Govind Sripul, suffered bullet injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Moments after the shooting, the accused ASI allegedly turned the weapon on himself and died by suicide inside the camp.

Sources said that ASI Ballani Premavaram hailed from Ongole village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The deceased SI Ram Naresh Singh Yadav was a resident of Singhpur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, while Head Constable Vishnu Prasad Baghel belonged to Bikenwada village in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

The motive behind the devastating incident remains unclear. Senior CRPF officials rushed to the camp immediately after the firing and launched a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon, Abu Tani Doley, told reporters that the accused ASI had reportedly been suffering from mental distress and was also allegedly addicted to alcohol. He stated that Premavaram had not been issued a service weapon due to his mental condition.

According to the police officer, the accused allegedly snatched a rifle from another personnel and opened fire on his colleagues. Two of the victims were reportedly shot while they were asleep, while another was shot from behind while on duty.

In the wake of the incident, CRPF Inspector General (North East) PR Jambhalkar visited the Katimari camp to assess the situation and review the ongoing inquiry.

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