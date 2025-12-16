Three Insurgent Cadres Arrested in Coordinated Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces carried out a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, leading to the arrest of three alleged active cadres belonging to proscribed insurgent groups, officials said.

In the first operation, a serving Sergeant of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Taibanganba faction) was arrested from the Heirangoithong area under the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested person has been identified as Thokchom Santosh Meitei (37), also known as Tampakngakpa and Nanao. He is a resident of Heirangoithong Awang Maibam Leikai. During the arrest, security personnel recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

In another operation on the same day, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK–PRO), G-5 group, from the Loktak Project Gate area under Bishnupur Police Station in Bishnupur district. The accused has been identified as Louriyam Thoi Meitei alias Korou (26), a resident of Bishnupur Ward No. 3. A mobile phone and a SIM card were seized from him during the operation.