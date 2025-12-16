Three Insurgent Cadres Arrested in Coordinated Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces carried out a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, leading to the arrest of three alleged active cadres belonging to proscribed insurgent groups, officials said.
In the first operation, a serving Sergeant of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Taibanganba faction) was arrested from the Heirangoithong area under the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested person has been identified as Thokchom Santosh Meitei (37), also known as Tampakngakpa and Nanao. He is a resident of Heirangoithong Awang Maibam Leikai. During the arrest, security personnel recovered a mobile phone from his possession.
In another operation on the same day, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK–PRO), G-5 group, from the Loktak Project Gate area under Bishnupur Police Station in Bishnupur district. The accused has been identified as Louriyam Thoi Meitei alias Korou (26), a resident of Bishnupur Ward No. 3. A mobile phone and a SIM card were seized from him during the operation.
In a separate incident, an active member of PREPAK was arrested from Kiyamgei Maning Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. The individual has been identified as Thokchom Jotilal Singh (29), also known as Angamba. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.
Officials stated that all three arrested individuals have been taken into custody for further interrogation. Necessary legal procedures have been initiated against them in accordance with the law.
Security forces said these operations are part of their ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and maintain law and order across the state. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue such operations to ensure peace and security for the people of Manipur.