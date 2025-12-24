Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 215 Tea Garden Youths Under Health Department

Addressing the same moment, the CM reiterated his government’s commitment to carrying on government jobs in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free manner to provide equal opportunities to candidates from all backgrounds. He said that developing the 'health sector' through qualified and dedicated human resources is a fundamental thrust area of his state government.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to tea garden community welfare and representation by making an official announcement about a 3 per cent reservation, which has been guaranteed for the community in government jobs. To make the matter clear, the Chief Minister explained how the reservation scheme would be valid for Grade I and Grade II services and would continue each year on a Permanent basis, including in the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

While keeping in view the long-term strategy of the programme, he remained confident in the hope of seeing children from tea gardens ascend to positions of honour, such as Assam Police Service (APS) and Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers, which would symbolise an important milestone of social inclusion and empowerment.

Mentioning the emphasis of the Assam government on developing educational and health infrastructure, the Chief Minister also spoke of development in medical education in Assam. Criticising the previous Congress government, he stated that there were only six medical colleges in Assam under their rule. “But in our government, the number of medical colleges has risen to 30, and 14 more colleges will be added in the coming year,” he said. The Chief Minister stated that his efforts, taken in sum, are aimed at employment, education, and representation in all communities of Assam.