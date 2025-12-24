Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 215 Tea Garden Youths Under Health Department

Guwahati: In its relentless march towards ensuring transparent and merit-based recruitment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 215 tea garden-origin selected candidates in various technical and non-technical jobs of the Health Department. The latest recruitment is part of a long list of hiring by the current government, resulting in a cumulative total of 1,45,664 government jobs being offered by the current administration.
The distribution of the appointment letter and the ceremonial function were also attended by several members, including the Minister of Assam, Health & Family Welfare, Ashok Singhal, Minister of Tea Tribes & Adivasi Welfare Departments, Rupesh Gowala, MLA Sanjay Kisan, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, along with other dignitaries, as well as senior doctors and officials from the Health Department. However, the inclusion of families lent an element of pride to the function as it was a matter of great importance to the selected youth.
Addressing the same moment, the CM reiterated his government’s commitment to carrying on government jobs in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free manner to provide equal opportunities to candidates from all backgrounds. He said that developing the 'health sector' through qualified and dedicated human resources is a fundamental thrust area of his state government.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to tea garden community welfare and representation by making an official announcement about a 3 per cent reservation, which has been guaranteed for the community in government jobs. To make the matter clear, the Chief Minister explained how the reservation scheme would be valid for Grade I and Grade II services and would continue each year on a Permanent basis, including in the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).
While keeping in view the long-term strategy of the programme, he remained confident in the hope of seeing children from tea gardens ascend to positions of honour, such as Assam Police Service (APS) and Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers, which would symbolise an important milestone of social inclusion and empowerment.
Mentioning the emphasis of the Assam government on developing educational and health infrastructure, the Chief Minister also spoke of development in medical education in Assam. Criticising the previous Congress government, he stated that there were only six medical colleges in Assam under their rule. “But in our government, the number of medical colleges has risen to 30, and 14 more colleges will be added in the coming year,” he said. The Chief Minister stated that his efforts, taken in sum, are aimed at employment, education, and representation in all communities of Assam.
This move reiterates the Assam government's attempt to provide various new programs with the aim of empowering the youth as well as enhancing their employability skills. These include major recruitment drives, youth-oriented skill-building programs relevant to the local context, and focused efforts at inclusivity in favour of communities not previously included in major proportions.
In an honest recruitment drive combined with capacity-building exercises, the government seeks to provide the youth with both employment and career security in the long term. These appointments represent another major milestone in the progress being made in Assam to ensure inclusive development, and they reiterate the commitment made by the state to empower the youth, to ensure social equity, and to ensure efficient public service delivery.