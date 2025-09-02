Three Northeast States and Bihar Receive ‘Deficient’ Rainfall

Meghalaya records highest deficient of 42 per cent

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four states in the country have received 'deficient' rainfall in the current monsoon season till August 31, and three of the four states are in Northeast India. Assam is one of the three.

The monsoon ranges from June to September. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted that the Northeast will receive less than normal rainfall in September as well.

According to the IMD, the rainfall distribution in the three states that received deficient rainfall in the Northeast is as follows: Assam received 33 per cent less than normal rainfall, Meghalaya 42 percent, and Arunachal Pradesh 37 per cent. Bihar received 29 per cent less than normal rainfall.

According to IMD, from June 1 to August 31, while Ladakh and Rajasthan received 'large excess' rainfall in this monsoon, eight other states received excess rainfall. The IMD further said that 22 states in the country received normal rainfall.

The IMD released its monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature during September 2025 on August 31, 2025. According to the outlook, the Northeast is likely to receive below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperature in September.

