Three Young Men Die in Hit-and-Run on NH-37 in Golaghat District

Three young men lost their lives in a road accident on the old National Highway 37 at Badulipar, under the Khumtai Revenue Circle of Golaghat district, on Thursday afternoon.
The three were travelling by motorcycle from Bongaon towards Dergaon when the fatal accident took place near Badulipar, under the jurisdiction of Dergaon Police Station.
The three victims have been identified as Bipul Mirdha, 28, of Rangagarah; Pawan Midha of Negheriting, Dergaon; and Dhiraj Tanti of Radhabari Tea Estate. All three died on the spot.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed, but locals believe an unidentified vehicle struck the motorcycle and fled the scene without stopping.
The bodies of the three youths and the damaged motorcycle were found by the roadside, lending weight to the hit-and-run theory.
Dergaon Police reached the spot shortly after being informed of the incident, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Golaghat for post-mortem examination.
An investigation has been initiated. Police are yet to identify or apprehend the vehicle and driver suspected to be responsible for the crash.
