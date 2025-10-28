Tihu Set to Celebrate 73rd Raas Mahotsav with Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Nalbari: The town of Tihu is gearing up for its iconic Raas Mahotsav, a vibrant celebration of traditional dance and cultural heritage. According to the organising committee, the events will blend the age-old dance tradition of Raas with a contemporary homage to Zubeen Garg.

With festive feelings building, Tihu prepares in full swing for its 73rd Raas Mahatsav. The event will commence from November 5 to November 15. This 11-day-long festival will be a landmark celebration in Tihu for intermingling the tradition and heritage with a heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

The festival holds a special significance in Tihu. It brings together communities across the region with devotion and festive zest. The organisers have dedicated a stall solely in memory of the iconic artist, which will feature musical performances and honour the legendary singer.

The town is buzzing with preparations. It lights up with decorations, lighting and rehearsals. The traditional artisans are busy creating idols of Lord Krishna. Mythological scenes are being shaped, inspired by Ramayana, Mahabharata, Vedas and Upanishads. The organisers have reportedly allotted around 60 lakh for the event.

With the festival set to commence shortly, cultural observers are excited to witness the vibrant festivities.