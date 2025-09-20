Timely key reforms to yield Assam incentives of over Rs 1,800 crore

Centre’s Capital Investment Scheme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam could potentially claim over Rs 1,800 crore from the Government of India this year if reforms across key sectors are implemented on time.

This emerged during a recent high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, Assam, to discuss state-wise reform initiatives linked to central incentives across key sectors under the “Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, 2025-26.” Senior officials from line departments like Mines & Minerals, Environment & Forest, Revenue & Disaster Management, Agriculture, Housing & Urban Affairs, and Transport Departments attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on state-wise reform initiatives linked to central incentives across key sectors. The discussions highlighted that Assam could potentially claim over Rs 1,800 crore from the Government of India this year if reforms are implemented on time.

The key department-wise highlights involved the Mining Sector Reforms (Part V), where Assam has complied with 4 out of 7 parameters under minor mineral reforms, making it eligible to apply for a Rs 100 crore incentive. The Mines and Minerals Department informed us that the state successfully auctioned 5 limestone blocks, and 2 of these are targeted for operationalisation by December 2025.

Regarding the Scrapping of Old Vehicles & Road Safety Enforcement (Part VI), the Transport Department aims to claim around Rs 150 crore out of the total earmarked Rs 226 crore, with proposals worth Rs 50 crore already submitted to MoRTH. With about 800 government vehicles scrapped, more incentives are aimed to be claimed by December. New Automated Testing Stations (ATS) are being set up in North Salmara, Dibrugarh, Biswanath, and Jorhat, it was informed.

As for Modernization of Rural Land Records (Part VII-A), the Revenue Department projected claims worth Rs 201.64 crore. Major components include land re-survey, cadastral map upgrades, Aadhaar-linked land records, and digitisation of registries.

The Agriculture Department made a presentation on Agriculture Sector Digital Reforms (Part VII-B), according to which Assam achieved the milestone of generating farmer IDs for 25% of farmers, making it eligible for Rs 77.09 crore. Moreover, a Digital Crop Survey has been completed in 30% of villages during the Kharif season, with a total incentive potential of Rs 157.09 crore.

Regarding land-related reforms by the state government in urban areas, the Revenue Department stated that it targets Rs 175 crore by completing aerial and field surveys in urban areas.

Under Urban Sector Reforms (Part X), the Housing & Urban Affairs Department stated it could claim Rs 941.80 crore, covering governance, financial reforms, urban planning, and ease of doing business.

The Chief Secretary urged all departments to expedite reforms, particularly those under ‘First-Come-First-Served’ categories, and to maintain close coordination with line ministries while keeping the Finance Department informed.

The meeting reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to implement reforms swiftly and maximise central incentives under the scheme.

Also Read: Assam: TET-qualified teachers and SSA reach agreement on demands