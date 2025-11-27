Tirap Hostage Standoff: Contractor, Panchayat Leader in Militant Captivity

Itanagar: A construction contractor from Rajasthan and a local panchayat leader remain in captivity for nearly a week after being seized by suspected NSCN (K) militants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district . Vijay Shankar Agarwal and Bamnye Lammaty were reportedly taken hostage during negotiations over a ₹2 crore extortion demand placed on the contractor’s road-building firm.

The incident underscores a growing crisis in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) region, where militant outfits have turned extortion into a systematic enterprise . Construction companies, business owners, and local officials regularly face kidnapping threats, with victims typically released only after ransom payments are made.

Associates of the captives report no communication from the militants since the abduction, heightening concerns for their safety . Local authorities have remained silent on rescue operations or ongoing negotiations, leaving families anxious about the men’s wellbeing .

Sources in the region describe the situation as a “parallel government” run by armed groups, particularly the NSCN (K-YA) faction, which operates with apparent impunity during peak extortion season . Security forces and police are criticised for their limited response to the persistent kidnapping-for-ransom pattern .

This follows previous incidents in Tirap district, including an October 2025 case where Assam Rifles rescued two labourers from the same construction company after an armed confrontation with NSCN (K) insurgents . The recurring abductions highlight the ongoing security challenges faced by contractors and workers engaged in infrastructure projects across eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s volatile borderlands .

The prolonged silence surrounding rescue efforts has intensified calls for stronger action against militant extortion networks operating in the region.