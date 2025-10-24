Titabor Youths Set Up Upper Assam’s First German-Tech Temperature Controlled Poultry Farm

Titabor: Four youths from Titabor in Jorhat district recently have set a new benchmark in agri entrepreneurship by establishing Upper Assam’s first temperature-controlled boiler farm equipped with German technology. The initiative, titled ‘Shashwat,’ reflects a growing spirit of self reliance among the state’s young entrepreneurs.

At a time when many youths migrate for jobs, founders Parameswar Sonowal and his three friends chose to build opportunities within their own community. The modern poultry farm was inaugurated by Kumud Chandra Kachari, Chief Executive Member of the Thengal Autonomous Council, who brought up the new venture as “a model for sustainable local development.”

Spread over a large area, the automated facility can house up to 14,000 chickens at once and operates with advanced feeding and watering systems. The German temperature-control mechanism ensures optimal conditions year-round, maintaining bird health and hygiene even during harsh winters.

“This project is not just a business, its about creating employment and inspiring others,” said Sonowal. The team plans to establish 8-9 more farms across Assam, each with a capacity of 20,000-25,000 chickens.

According to Kachari, the first batch of chickens will be ready for sale within 40 days. “Shashwat shows what local youths can achieve when technology meets determination,” he added.

By merging innovation with local ambition, these Titabor youths have redefined Assam’s path toward self-reliant rural growth.