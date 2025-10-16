TMC’s Dulu Ahmed Lodges First Official Complaint in Singapore Seeking Joint Investigation into Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: In a major development in the ongoing Zubeen Garg death investigation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dulu Ahmed has lodged a formal complaint with the Singapore Police, requesting a parallel inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the late singer’s demise.

Ahmed submitted his complaint on October 15 at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) following instructions from the Central Police Divisional Headquarters in Singapore. He said the process was rigorous, lasting nearly ten hours, during which he provided documents, answered questions, and signed undertakings.

In his statement, Ahmed clarified that he was filing the report in his personal capacity and not on behalf of any organization or government entity. He expressed concerns about the possible involvement of certain Non-Resident Assamese (NRAs) based in Singapore, stating that some individuals allegedly present at the site of Zubeen Garg’s death had not yet cooperated with the CID-SIT in Assam.

He specifically named Devajit Hazarika, Wajid Ahmed, and Bhasker Dutta as individuals who were reportedly present on the yacht at the time of the incident but have not appeared before investigating authorities.

Ahmed’s complaint appeals to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to coordinate with Indian authorities to ensure all relevant individuals render their statements and assistance. “This report is made in good faith, solely to assist the lawful investigation into the death of Mr. Zubeen Garg,” he wrote.

The TMC leader further revealed that, to his knowledge, no prior complaint had been filed in Singapore regarding the case, making his submission the first official report on the matter in that jurisdiction.

His petition includes two key requests:

1. All Assamese expatriates present with Zubeen Garg at the time of his death should cooperate with the Assam CID investigation.

2. A parallel investigation be conducted in Singapore to verify facts and collect evidence locally.

Ahmed added that he will be travelling to Malaysia on October 16 and has provided his lawyer’s contact details for further correspondence.

It may be noted that of the 11 Assamese expatriates linked to the case, 10 have already recorded their statements with the CID in Assam.