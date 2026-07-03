TMPK Seeks Scientific Probe into Arunachal Projects After Devastating North Bank Flash Floods

Downstream effects due to Arunachal development works

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The recent deluge in several areas on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra, particularly Jonai, has been attributed to large-scale forest cutting and the alteration of the natural landscape for development works in Arunachal Pradesh, which led to the sudden surge of water from upstream areas of a few rivers flowing into Assam. Flash floods in certain areas in Jonai in the Dhemaji district occurred on June 28. A few days prior to the flash floods, the water level in Ranganadi rose suddenly and inundated a large swathe of area in Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district.

In light of the recent flash floods on the North Bank, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), or the All Mising Students' Union, has now demanded a scientific assessment of the environmental and downstream impact of large-scale projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The students' body has demanded the constitution of an expert committee to study the effect of these projects located in the upstream areas of rivers flowing into Assam. The Mising student leaders, however, clarified that they are not opposed to development projects in Arunachal.

Talking exclusively with The Sentinel, TMPK Central Committee president Tilak Doley said, "When I was a student studying in Class XI in 1996, I witnessed a fearful flooding event in Jonai, where a bridge over the Gai River was badly damaged. During the flash floods on June 28, it was 40 to 50 times more dangerous as the water level rose suddenly and flooded a large area, damaging a large number of houses, roads and bridges. People did not even have an opportunity to save their property or livestock."

Doley stated that work on several projects is going on in Arunachal Pradesh, which are the upstream areas of the Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts. "We're not opposing the development works in Arunachal, but trees are being felled in large numbers in the name of development, which has led to loss of forests. Sand and stones are being extracted from the rivers for these projects. There are also numerous saw mills, which is a major cause of concern. The issue of big dams is already there. So, we demand a scientific study for the protection of downstream areas of Arunachal, where a large number of projects are underway. If this is not done immediately, we will face an uncertain future."

On Wednesday, TMPK leaders met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jonai and apprised him of the issues facing the people in that area and also submitted a memorandum seeking immediate central assistance and a permanent solution to the recurring flash floods in the downstream areas.

The TMPK memorandum highlighted the larger concern regarding the recurring flash flood crisis in the downstream areas of Assam. At present, several major developmental activities are being undertaken in the Siang Valley, Dibang Valley, and Subansiri Valley regions of Arunachal Pradesh, including hydropower projects, dams, roads, bridges, and other strategic infrastructure. These activities involve large-scale forest cutting, excavation, and modification of natural landscapes.

"We would like to clearly state that we are not against development. We strongly support development activities that contribute to the progress and prosperity of the region and the nation. However, it is equally important that the environmental and downstream impacts of such large-scale projects are scientifically assessed and necessary protective measures are implemented. The people of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur Districts have been continuously facing the consequences of recurring flash floods, excessive silt deposition, riverbank erosion, and sudden water surges originating from the upper catchment areas. Therefore, a comprehensive and permanent solution is urgently required to safeguard lives, properties, and the future of the downstream population," the memorandum states.

In the memorandum, they listed the major river systems repeatedly affecting the downstream areas, including Kemi River, Leku River, Rayang River, Rajakhana River, Nahar River, Depi River, Dikhari River, Deka River, Simen River, Dimow River, Ghagra-Jalakiasuti River, Siji-Gainadi River, Likabali-Silapathar-Tangani River, Jiadhal River, and Subansiri River.

Some of their demands in the memorandum include formation of a joint high-level committee involving the Government of India, Government of Assam, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, technical experts, hydrologists, and disaster management authorities to study the root causes of recurring flash floods; preparation of a scientific river management and flood mitigation plan for the Siang, Dibang, Subansiri, and associated river systems; implementation of long-term measures for river protection, erosion control, flood management, and safety of downstream communities; and immediate central assistance and relief for flood-affected families.

They stressed that while development is essential for progress, the safety and security of people living in vulnerable downstream regions must also remain a national priority.

Also Read: North Bank Floods Ravage Jonai as Dikhari River Swells, Hundreds of Families Displaced