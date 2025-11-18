Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma Killed in Gunfight in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, also known as Santosh, has been reportedly killed in a major encounter with Andhra Pradesh police in the Alluri Sitharamaraju district. As per reports, the gunfight broke out early in the morning in the Maredumilli forest area, located near the junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Police teams searching the area have so far recovered the bodies of at least six Maoists, and the operation is still underway.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta confirmed that the exchange of fire occurred between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. “Six Maoists, including a senior leader, have been neutralized. A large-scale combing operation is continuing in the region,” he stated.