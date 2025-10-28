Tour Operators Urge Manipur Governor to Allow Pre-Arrival Protected Area Permits for Foreign Tourists

Imphal: Tour operators in Manipur have urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to permit foreign tourists to apply for Protected Area Permits (PAP) before arriving in India, in an effort to enhance the state’s international tourism prospects, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

A delegation led by H. Radhakrishna Sharma, State-in-Charge of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Manipur, met the Governor on Monday and submitted a memorandum detailing the difficulties faced in securing PAPs for foreign travellers.

The association suggested that PAP applications be processed at the time of visa issuance in the traveller’s home country and that recognised tour operators and IATO members be authorised to apply on behalf of their clients.

Governor Bhalla appreciated the delegation’s efforts to promote sustainable and responsible tourism in the state and assured that the concerns would be examined.

The Protected Area Permit system was reimposed in December 2024 in Manipur and two neighboring states by the Central government due to security concerns.