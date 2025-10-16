Tripura: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Lynched by Villagers Over Suspected Cattle Theft Near Border

Agartala: In a shocking incident near the Indo-Bangladesh border, three Bangladeshi nationals were lynched to death by villagers in Tripura’s Khowai district on Wednesday over suspicions of cattle theft, police confirmed.

The deceased have been identified as Juel Miah, Sajal Miah, and Pandit Miah, all residents of Habiganj district in Bangladesh. The incident took place in Bidyabil village, located about 700 meters from the international border.

According to police, the trio allegedly crossed the border before dawn to steal cattle from a nearby hamlet. However, villagers spotted their movements and chased them into a forested area, where a violent confrontation ensued.

“When the locals confronted the intruders, they reportedly attacked with sharp weapons, prompting the villagers to retaliate. In the clash, all three Bangladeshi nationals were killed,” said a senior police officer.

Two villagers, identified as Dhirendra Telenga and Mithun Telenga sustained injuries, with one referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment.

A police team led by the SDPO, Champahour, reached the site soon after the incident. The identities of the deceased were confirmed following coordination between Indian and Bangladeshi border authorities.

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) held two rounds of flag meetings to confirm the nationality of the deceased. Police said the bodies will be handed over to Bangladeshi authorities after completing legal formalities.

Authorities noted that cases of cross-border cattle theft have been recurring along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier in Khowai and nearby districts, raising fresh concerns about border security and community safety.