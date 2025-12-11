Tourists Gather at Seijosa Picnic Spot Ahead of New Year Festivities

Itanagar: Seijosa, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, has turned into a major attraction for picnickers as the New Year season draws near. The area is renowned for its natural beauty, riverside views, and peaceful surroundings, which have witnessed a steady rise in visitors from various districts of Assam.

On Wednesday, a group of students from Lakhimpur reached Seijosa as part of their field study tour. The students visited the butterfly park situated across the Bardikai River, where they observed different species of butterflies and learned about the region’s biodiversity. Their teachers said the trip offered both educational value and a refreshing outdoor experience.

With the holiday season approaching, families, youth groups, and picnic parties have begun arriving in large numbers. Many were seen cooking together, playing music, and enjoying the calm flow of the Bardikai River while spending quality time with loved ones.

A picnic tourist, speaking to reporters, said, “Every family should visit this place at least once to have a feast together. It’s a really nice place, and we are enjoying it a lot.”

Every winter, Seijosa draws thousands of visitors who travel long distances to enjoy its unique natural setting. This year too, the popular picnic spot continues to offer a perfect escape into nature, making it one of the most preferred destinations for welcoming the New Year.