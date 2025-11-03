Former Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom remanded to 3 days’ police custody

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom sent to 3 days' police custody to Dispur Police by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) Court on Sunday.

Bikash was arrested by Dispur police officials after he surrendered on Saturday. He was absconding for many days after he was involved in abduction and extortion case.

According to sources, Bikash Axom allegedly led the abduction of businessman Rahul Mishra, coordinating closely with a team of 10-12 members over multiple phone calls during the kidnapping. Police have revealed that multiple cases have been registered against him across various police stations in Assam, and other police units are likely to seek custody of him in the coming days.

The current case filed at Dispur Police Station-Case No. 875/25-includes charges under Sections 3(5), 140(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two separate cases have been filled against Bikash Axom, including charges of abduction and extortion. The latest case, numbered 883/25, has been filed under Sections 308(2), 308(5), and 3(5) of the BNS Act.

DCP Mrinal Deka said, "We have registered two separate cases against Bikash Axom, including charges of abduction and extortion. The first case is for abduction of Rahul Misra and second case for extortion of money, an FIR was file by Zeetendra Saloi, Biki Roy and Mithun Kanwar, at the time of Diwali they protested against bursting of crackers and to not protest against it they demanded money from the firecracker seller and took 1.5lakhs from them."

