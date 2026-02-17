Transfer Officers from Home Districts: Election Commission of India

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Assam Government to transfer the officers directly connected to elections and posted in their home districts and the officers who completed three years in the same districts. The ECI sent a letter in this regard to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

According to the ECI letter, the Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of an election in a state/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period. “Hence, the Commission has decided that no officer connected directly with the election shall be allowed to continue in the present district (revenue district) of posting if (i) she/he is posted in her/his home district, and if (ii) she/he has completed three years in that district during the last four years or would be completing 3 years on or before May 31, 2026 for Assam,” the letter said, and added, “While calculating the period of three years, promotion to a post within the district is to be counted. However, the services rendered (during the last four years) in the ‘state headquarters,’ even if located in the same revenue district, may not be accounted for in the calculation of the three-year period in the present district.”

While implementing the above instructions/transferring officers, the departments concerned of the state government should take care that they are not posted to their home districts. “It shall also be ensured that no DEO/RO/ARO/police inspector/sub-inspector or above is posted back or allowed to continue in the AC/district where he/she was posted in the last Assembly election/any bye-election held thereafter,” the letter added.

