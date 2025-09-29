Trio grilled again in Zubeen probe, SIT questions continue for hours

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The SIT (Special Investigation Team) of the CID continued a marathon grilling of Nishita Goswami, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta for the second day today.

SIT let the trio go home after their rigorous grilling for ten hours last night. Today, the trio reported to the SIT before 11 am, and their grilling has since been going on until the filing of this report.

After Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, sister, Palme Barthakur, and uncle, Manoj Barthakur, lodged an FIR with the CID yesterday against all those who accompanied the singer in Singapore, including the 11 Singapore-based Assamese. SIT’s additional investigating officer Moramee Das (ASP) went to the Kahilipara residence of Zubeen Garg on Sunday. She talked to the family members of the singer in connection with the FIR.

Meanwhile, Ankur Hazarika, a resident of Bhetapara in Guwahati, lodged yet another complaint against Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Shyamkanu Mahanta and many others under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002; the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999; and other applicable provisions of law pertaining to financial crimes, criminal conspiracy, etc., causing death by negligence in connection with the death of Zubeen Garg.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer flocked to the Kahilipara residence of the singer and the cremation ground at Sonapur even on the 10th day (Doha) today. The Doha marks the ritual of tonsure. Apart from family members, many people, including fans of the cultural icon, in various areas in the state had their heads tonsured.

