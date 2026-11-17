STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before Special Court (PMLA), Additional CBI Court No. 1, Assam, Guwahati against retired Oil India Limited (OIL) superintending engineer (civil) Karun Jyoti Baruah and his Jonali Baruah.

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch, Guwahati under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused.

The CBI subsequently filed a charge sheet against both the accused persons, quantifying the disproportionate assets of Karun Jyoti at approximately Rs 2.40 crore, being 95.30% of his known sources of income during the period April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2019.

ED investigation revealed that Karun Jyoti, while serving as superintending engineer (civil) in OIL, acquired proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2.40 crore and placed the money in the formal financial system mainly through Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policies purchased in his own name, and in the names of his wife and dependent children.

Out of 163 LIC policies held by the family, premia of 42 policies amounting to approximately Rs 60.33 lakh were paid in cash during the period, besides payments through demand drafts, the source of which he could not explain.

The proceeds were layered by spreading the policies across the names of family members having no independent source of income and by re-investing the maturity and surrender proceeds of cash-funded policies into fresh policies.

The proceeds were also invested in the construction of an RCC residential building at Duliajan, valued at approximately Rs 44 lakh during the period, which was subsequently projected as property inherited from his late mother.

Investigation further revealed that Jonali Baruah, a homemaker with no substantial independent source of income, held LIC policies worth approximately Rs 1.55 crore in her name, purchased during the period, and her bank account was used to receive the maturity and surrender proceeds of cash-funded policies. She thereby knowingly assisted in the process of money laundering.

Earlier, ED had provisionally attached 67 LIC policies and the RCC residential building at Duliajan, valued approximately at Rs 2.40 crore, vide provisional attachment order of December 16, 2025, which was confirmed by the adjudicating authority (PMLA) on June 2, 2026.

Further investigation is under progress.

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