Tripura High Court directs bail-seeking drug peddlers to launch anti-drug campaign

Agartala: In a significant order, the Tripura High Court single bench headed by Justice Arindam Lodh on Tuesday directed two drug peddlers to lead an anti-drug campaign in their villages for at least one month.

The Court put the bail application moved by the accused persons on hold for a month and directed them to discharge their services in raising awareness on the harmful sides of the drug menace.

The order came close on the heels of the enactment of new criminal laws that incorporated community services as a form of punishment.

While hearing a bail application moved by two drug peddlers identified as Jibanjoy Tripura and Selenjoy Tripura, the High Court asked both of them to get involved in anti-drug campaigns in their respective villages. The Court had also asked the families of the accused persons to play an active role in their campaign.

“In my opinion, at this stage, it is not a fit case for granting bail to the accused persons. Both the accused persons are very young and at this age, they have involved themselves in drug peddling, which will not only spoil their lives and careers but also will have a tremendous adverse effect on the generations to come as it is a curse to the entire society,” the court order reads.

Putting the bail application on hold for one month, the Court directed the accused persons to carry out anti-drug campaigns in their areas. The families of the accused persons had also been asked to be a part of the campaign.

“The entire young generation is going to be affected due to such kind of illegal drug-peddling. It is witnessed that every day there are so many instances of seizure of illicit and contraband drugs and arrests thereof. Tripura has become a gateway and a safe corridor for trading such kinds of illicit drugs. In this situation, in my opinion, the instant bail application may be kept pending for a month. In the meantime, I direct the parents and other family members of the accused persons, namely, Jibanjoy Tripura and Selenjoy Tripura to start a campaign against the trading and use of drugs in their areas/villages and the place where they hail against the use, consumption and trading of illicit and contraband goods. The family members may hold meetings with both the elderly and young people of the villages and their family members to prevent the use of drugs and trading of the same within their villages. They are to undertake the campaign at least for a month.”

The Court also directed the local police and administration to assist the families in discharging the assigned tasks and keep a record of their activities in the form of videos and photographs.

“The Officer-In-Charge of Gondatwisa Police Station, the Block Development Officer and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gondatwisa Sub-division are directed to assist the family members of the accused persons in conducting such campaigns and prepare a report regarding reactions of the villagers and family members of the accused persons. The Officer-In-Charge of Gondatwisa Police Station is also directed to videograph and photograph the campaign. He may also take the assistance from the local administration. The Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of the Legal Services Authority of the State working under the Gondatwisa Sub-Division are also directed to supervise and extend their help to organize the conduct of the meetings. The Officer-In-Charge of Gondatwisa Police Station, the Block Development Officers of -Gondatwisa Sub-Division, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandatwisa Sub-Division and the District Magistrate & Collector of Dhalai District are directed to send their report about such campaign along with photographs of holding of such meetings in the villages of the accused persons to be undertaken by their family members, as ordered in the preceding paragraphs.”

The next date of the bail application hearing has been fixed on August 5.

It should be mentioned here that charges were framed under section 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act 1985. They were arrested by a police team of Birganj under the Gomati District of Tripura. (ANI)

