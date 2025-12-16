Mizoram CM Lalduhoma urges banks to expand outreach in remote areas

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday urged banks to expand their outreach to people living in hilly and remote areas of the state.

Participating in the State Credit Seminar 2026-27, organized by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Chief Minister said that since around 80 percent of the state's population is still dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, agricultural development remains central to Mizoram's overall growth.

Urging banks to extend their outreach to people living in the hilly and remote areas, he noted that Mizoram currently has 278 bank branches, of which 180 are located in Aizawl, Lunglei, and Kolasib districts. The remaining eight districts together share only 95 branches, he said, appealing for a more equitable distribution of banking services across the state.

The Chief Minister, releasing the State Focus Paper 2026-27, stated that the government has been implementing numerous developmental initiatives in collaboration with NABARD, which plays a crucial role as a catalyst for the state's development.

The State Focus Paper 2026-27 has projected a total credit outlay of Rs 4,349.71 crore for priority sectors. Of this, Rs 2,260.99 crore has been earmarked for agriculture and allied activities, Rs 1,500.35 crore for MSMEs, Rs 6.55 crore for export credit, Rs 18.51 crore for education, Rs 432.35 crore for the housing sector, Rs 36.30 crore for social infrastructure, Rs 24.67 crore for renewable energy, and Rs 70 crore for other sectors.

Noting that Mizoram has benefited significantly from NABARD-supported interventions, Lalduhoma highlighted ongoing initiatives. He said that the 10 MW Thenzawl solar power plant in Serchhip district, established with NABARD funding, is nearing completion, while another 5 MW solar power project will be taken up at Sumsuih in Aizawl district. (IANS)

