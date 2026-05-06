Trump Congratulates PM Narendra Modi on Historic, Decisive Election Victory in West Bengal

Washington: US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what the White House described as a “historic, and decisive election victory” in West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a breakthrough win. “Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told IANS.

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