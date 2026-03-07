Trump Demands Iran's "Unconditional Surrender," Coins "Make Iran Great Again"

US President Donald Trump has ruled out any diplomatic deal with Iran unless Tehran offers unconditional surrender, escalating his rhetoric as the US-Israel military campaign against Iran enters its second week.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US and its allies would only consider an agreement after Iran's current leadership completely yields and is replaced by what he called "great and acceptable leaders."
Trump's post combined a maximalist military position with a pledge to help rebuild Iran after its capitulation — coining the phrase "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" in a deliberate echo of his signature political slogan.
"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE," Trump wrote.
In a separate development reported by Axios, Trump said he wants to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the February 28 US-Israel strikes.
He drew a comparison to his reported involvement in political developments in Venezuela following the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump was blunt about the leading succession candidate, Mojtaba Khamenei — a 56-year-old cleric with close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and widely considered the frontrunner for the position.
"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump told Axios.
He described Mojtaba Khamenei as "unacceptable" and warned that a leader who continued his father's policies would risk renewed conflict with the United States. "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said.
Iranian authorities have not yet officially announced a successor following Khamenei's death, and the Iranian government pushed back against media reports about the succession process.
Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai posted on X: "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied."
The conflict began after the joint US-Israel strike on February 28 killed Supreme Leader Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures. Iran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile attacks targeting US military bases and Israeli assets across the region, while Israel has continued strikes on Tehran and widened operations into Lebanon against Hezbollah.