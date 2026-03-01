Operation Lion's Roar: Israel and US Target Iran, Tensions Escalate

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday confirmed that Israel and the United States had carried out a joint military operation, dubbed 'Operation Lion's Roar', against Iran, describing the action as necessary to remove what he termed an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.

Meanwhile, UK PM Keir Starmer says British planes "are in the sky today" in the Middle East "as part of co-ordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our allies."

Media reports said that Israel's attacks targeted the office of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and the office of the President, Masoud Pezeshkian, aside from the military sites across the country. However, Iran said Khamenei had been transferred to a secure location.

Earlier, the US President called for regime change in Tehran, urging the people of the country to 'take over' the government, just hours after a mediator from Oman, i.e. the country's foreign minister, claimed that Iran and the US had come closer, 'like never before', to a peace deal.

Over 30 targets across Iran have been simultaneously hit, including the residence of the Iranian president and key government offices. Justifying the US strikes, named Operation Epic Fury, Donald Trump said Iran was developing long-range missiles that could threaten the US and others. "Lay down your arms or face certain death," Trump warned Tehran.

Tehran retaliated by firing missiles at Israel and at U.S. bases in several countries across the region, officials, aid groups and world leaders warn the confrontation could spill beyond its initial targets, drawing in more countries and destabilizing a region already on the edge.

The missile strikes, described as pre-emptive by the US and Israel, began early on Saturday and targeted several key locations, including the Iranian capital, Tehran. Israeli media reports mentioned that the attacks were aimed at high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the offensive, which has been dubbed "Operation Lion's Roar." He justified the strikes by asserting that Iran had poured significant resources into developing nuclear weapons and missiles designed to threaten Israel’s existence.

Netanyahu also suggested that these military actions were part of a broader effort to weaken Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, which he claimed were still being rebuilt despite previous sanctions. He argued that the airstrikes were meant to empower the Iranian people to rise against the current regime.

In response, Iran condemned the attacks as acts of "criminal military aggression" by both the United States and Israel. The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the strikes a violation of the nation’s sovereignty, vowing to retaliate strongly in defence of their people and their homeland.

A deadly missile strike on a girls' school in Minab, a city in southern Iran, claimed the lives of at least 85 people, including children, on Saturday. The attack occurred amid ongoing airstrikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

The missile hit the school in Minab, located in Hormozgan province, which also hosts a base of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The death toll from the bombing continued to climb throughout the day, with Iranian judiciary officials confirming the figure had reached 85 by evening, according to media reports.

In an official statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi expressed outrage over the attack, calling it an assault on innocent lives. He stated, “The building destroyed was a girls' primary school, full of young students when it was struck. Dozens of children lost their lives in this brutal attack. These crimes against our people will not go unanswered.” (Agencies)

