Trust in MF speaks volumes about the rise in income: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

159% growth in mutual funds in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the tremendous growth in mutual funds (MFs) in Assam is indicative of the households in the state ploughing back more savings into the India growth story.

At least a 159 percent rise in mutual funds in Assam was noticed in the past five years when investment rose from Rs 11,298 crore to Rs 29,268 crore.

Commenting on the 159 percent growth of mutual funds in Assam, the Chief Minister said, “The trust that the people of Assam have in our markets speaks volumes about the rise in the income of our people. Assam has been the leading contributor to the mutual funds from the north-eastern region from 2020 to 2024. The increase in public income against the trust of Assam in our market is really beautiful weather. This picture has brought a lot of hope.”

According to sources, in the past few years, the number of individual investors in the share market in Assam has increased rapidly. One of the reasons behind this is that the people of the state were ignorant of what the share market actually was. They were apprehensive about parking their money in the market. However, the new generation in the state has generated interest in knowing the behaviour of the share market, and they are successful to some extent.

The other reason is that with the increase in per capita income in the state, people have started to weigh all options to park their money, and they have found mutual funds or share markets. The per capita income in Assam was Rs 60,817 in 2015-16 and Rs 1.35 lakh in 2023-24.

With industrial investment, the income of the households in the state has gone up, as has the income of the self-help groups in the state. According to a market expert, earlier, the people of Assam preferred to park their money either in banks or post offices. “Now they have realised that parking money in the mutual funds for the long term can fetch them more facilities, besides safety. If an individual invests money in the share market by observing the behaviour of the market carefully, he can make a quick buck.”

Also Read: I’m fighting for existence of indigenous people: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (sentinelassam.com)