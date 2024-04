Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The average voter turnout in the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll in Assam stands at 81.17 percent, as against 78.21 percent in the first phase. While the voter turnout was 80.5 percent in Nagaon, 78.4 percent in Darrang-Udalguri, 78.9 percent in Silchar, 75.6 percent in Karimganj, and 73.1 percent in Diphu.

