Twin bomb blasts in Muliwala Lower Primary School, Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI: Two bomb blasts damaged the building of Muliwala Lower Primary School on the Assam side of the inter-State border with Mizoram here at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

The twin blasts have also damaged the school drinking water reservoir and boy's toilet which were under construction.

The school is located about 12 km away from the Ramnathpur Police Station.

Home Commissioner G.D. Tripathi told The Sentinel, "The Assam government has already moved the Ministry of Home Affairs. We have also asked the Centre to institute a NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe into the twin blasts."

Meanwhile, Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal and Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath have already inspected the site. Officer in Charge of the Police Station and Additional SP (HQ), Kulendra Nath Deka have begun investigation into the blasts.

Though the situation is tense, it is under control. Security has been beefed up following the incident, informed sources.

