Two Deeply Emotional Moments at Sarusajai as Fans Bid Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Two deeply emotional scenes unfolded at Sarusajai Stadium on Monday, where lakhs gathered to pay their last respects to Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

Amid the sea of mourners, a devoted fan who broke down uncontrollably returned a second time to see her idol.

In a touching moment, Garima Garg, Zubeen’s wife, embraced her warmly, offering comfort in grief. In another moving scene, an 82-year-old Muslim woman, who came to bid farewell, met Garima Garg and broke into tears. She blessed, hugged, and kissed her, leaving onlookers overwhelmed. These poignant moments reflected the deep love and bond Zubeen shared with people across communities and generations.