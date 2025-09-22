Top Headlines

Two Deeply Emotional Moments at Sarusajai as Fans Bid Farewell to Zubeen Garg

A grieving fan was comforted by Garima Garg, while an 82-year-old woman blessed and embraced her in tears
Images of extremely emotional scenes captured at Sarusajai Stadium
Images of extremely emotional scenes captured at Sarusajai Stadium
Published on

Guwahati: Two deeply emotional scenes unfolded at Sarusajai Stadium on Monday, where lakhs gathered to pay their last respects to Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

Amid the sea of mourners, a devoted fan who broke down uncontrollably returned a second time to see her idol.

In a touching moment, Garima Garg, Zubeen’s wife, embraced her warmly, offering comfort in grief. In another moving scene, an 82-year-old Muslim woman, who came to bid farewell, met Garima Garg and broke into tears. She blessed, hugged, and kissed her, leaving onlookers overwhelmed. These poignant moments reflected the deep love and bond Zubeen shared with people across communities and generations.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/assams-moist-eyes-for-zubeen-fans-mourn-artists-tribute-a-legend-lives-on

Also Watch:

ZubeenGarg
Zubeen Garg News
Zubeen Garg Death

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com