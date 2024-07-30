Two more Emergency Landing Facility strips proposed in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of India has proposed setting up Emergency Landing Facility on two stretches of national highways in the Nagaon and Baksa districts of the state. In addition, two such emergency landing facility (ELF) strips are also proposed in Rajasthan.

There are seven such stretches in India where ELF will be available. Of this, work has been completed on three ELF airstrips, while work on the remaining four is in progress. Of the four under-construction ELF strips, one is being constructed in Dibrugarh district in Assam. The ELF is on a stretch of the Moran Bypass, from the end part to Bogibeel Junction. If the proposed ELF strips get the green light, there will be three such ELF airstrips for emergency landings of aircraft in the state.

The proposed ELF strips in Nagaon and Baksa districts are in the under-project preparation stage and will be taken up based on the outcome of feasibility studies, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

In one operation on March 18, 2024, Indian Air Force fighter and transport aircraft carried out an emergency landing drill on an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrip on National Highway 16 near Addanki in Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh. During the activation of the ELF, SU-30 and Hawk fighters successfully carried out overshoots, while AN-32 and Dornier transport aircraft landed and subsequently took off from the strip. The activation showcased the high level of synergy and liaison between civil agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration, state police, and the IAF towards the conduct of complex, multifaceted activities.

ELF highway airstrips enhance the flexibility of air operations during contingencies and are invaluable assets during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in far-flung areas. IAF and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are working jointly for the creation of ELF stretches at suitable locations. In line with this, two more ELF strips are being proposed in Assam.

