Two National Guards Critically Injured in Targeted Shooting Near White House

Washington, D.C.: Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were critically injured on November 26, after a gunman opened fire near a busy metro station just a few blocks from the White House. Officials described the incident as a targeted attack, carried out by a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a program created to assist Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was also injured during the confrontation and was taken into custody soon after the shooting. According to law-enforcement officials, video footage showed the attacker approaching from a corner and opening fire on the troops without warning. Nearby National Guard personnel and police officers subdued him within moments.

President Donald Trump, addressing the nation from Florida, condemned the attack as an “act of terror” and announced the deployment of an additional 500 troops to Washington, adding to the more than 2,000 already stationed in the capital. He further directed federal agencies to intensify efforts to deport migrants and ordered immigration authorities to halt the processing of Afghan applications.

The shooting triggered panic in the crowded area near the Farragut West Metro station, where bystanders reported hearing a burst of gunfire before people began running for safety. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as emergency responders performed CPR on one of the injured Guardsmen.

This incident comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of National Guard troops deployed in major cities across the country. Internal memos previously warned that troops working in public areas could become targets for violent actors, a fear now echoed by former Guard officials.

An investigation into the motive behind the attack is underway, with authorities saying the suspect is believed to have acted alone.