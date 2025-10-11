Two NHM Employees Arrested in Morigaon for Alleged Rs 1 Crore JSY Fund Misappropriation

Morigaon: Two employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) under the Joint Director of Health Office, Morigaon, were arrested by police for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) scheme.

The accused, Block Accountant Talukya Deka of Swahid-Tilak-Hemram-Gunabhiram Civil Hospital and temporary employee Rabin Alam, are alleged to have siphoned over Rs 1 crore by transferring money into various women’s bank accounts.

Following complaints filed by some beneficiaries, the Morigaon district administration initiated an inquiry and lodged a case at Morigaon Police Station. Acting on the findings, police arrested the duo today on charges of corruption and fraudulent financial practices under the JSY scheme.

The incident has raised concerns over fund management and accountability within health schemes in the district. Further investigation is ongoing.