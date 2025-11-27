Two Schoolkids Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run Accident on Silchar–Manipur Highway

Silchar: Two school-going students met with a tragic end on the Silchar–Manipur National Highway (NH 37) at Lalpani today. Their death triggered widespread anger among the residents. In the tragic hit-and-run case, an oil tanker hit a scooter carrying the children, killing them on the spot.
One was identified as Sanatamba, a KG-1 student, and another as Abdul Samad, a Nursery student, both from Sunrise English School. Sources said Samad's mother was returning home on a scooter after school, along with her son Samad and his classmate Sanatamba.
While they were riding along the highway, an oil tanker coming from behind approached at full speed and violently rammed the scooter. In the strong impact, both children died on the spot. The tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.
The incident has left the community grief-stricken and furious. Within minutes of the incident, enraged locals gathered and blocked the National Highway, demanding justice for the victims and immediate action against the driver. This blockade disrupted the normal flow of traffic on the busy route, reflecting the intensity of public anger.
After receiving information, police personnel immediately reached the spot, pacified the agitated crowd, and initiated preliminary investigations. Attempts are being made to trace the tanker and identify the driver who caused the fatal accident.
Two young lives lost, and the grief has sent ripples of sadness across Lalpani, whose residents demand greater enforcement of traffic rules and efforts to check speeding on the highway. The investigation is ongoing with the police working to bring the culprit to justice.