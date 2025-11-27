Two Schoolkids Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run Accident on Silchar–Manipur Highway

Silchar: Two school-going students met with a tragic end on the Silchar–Manipur National Highway (NH 37) at Lalpani today. Their death triggered widespread anger among the residents. In the tragic hit-and-run case, an oil tanker hit a scooter carrying the children, killing them on the spot.

One was identified as Sanatamba, a KG-1 student, and another as Abdul Samad, a Nursery student, both from Sunrise English School. Sources said Samad's mother was returning home on a scooter after school, along with her son Samad and his classmate Sanatamba.