Two ULFA-I Militants Surrender in Assam’s Sonari

Chinmoy Asom from Tinsukia and Anupam Asom from Sivasagar laid down arms; Charaideo police investigating the case.
Image of two surrendered cadres of ULFA
Sonari: Two cadres of the proscribed militant outfit ULFA (Independent) laid down arms in Assam’s Sonari on Monday, in a development seen as a boost to peace efforts in Upper Assam.

The surrendered militants have been identified as Shubhanat Duwara alias Chinmoy Asom, a resident of Panitula in Tinsukia district, and Dandeshwar Borgohain alias Anupam Asom, from Bihia village in Sivasagar district.

Officials said that both individuals surrendered before security forces and were immediately taken into custody. Charaideo police has initiated an investigation to ascertain their past activities and possible connections within the militant network.

