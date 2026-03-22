Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Nearly Triple the Dementia Risk, Study Finds

A study of nearly 284,000 people has found that both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are associated with a significantly higher risk of developing dementia — but the connection appears to be considerably stronger for those with type 1.

Researchers found that people with type 1 diabetes were nearly three times as likely to develop dementia compared to people without diabetes. Those with type 2 diabetes were twice as likely.

The study was published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

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