Assam’s Transformation Flows Through Waterways, Brahmaputra Emerges as Growth Lifeline: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam’s transformation is now flowing through its waterways, with the Brahmaputra River emerging as a crucial driver of connectivity, economic growth and livelihoods, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
“Assam’s transformation is now flowing through its waterways. From modern terminals and night ferry services to new vessels and upcoming projects, the Brahmaputra River is becoming a true lifeline of connectivity and opportunity,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
He further added that beyond conventional modes of transport such as roads, railways and airways, inland water transport is playing a key role in boosting tourism and generating employment across the state.
Highlighting recent initiatives, Sarma said 20 modern catamarans have been introduced, while more than 850 traditional boats have been upgraded under the Jibondinga Scheme.
He also noted that India’s first night ferry navigation system has been operationalised, serving over 11 lakh passengers during night hours.
The Chief Minister also informed that infrastructure development is underway, including a new inland water transport terminal at Jogighopa, aimed at strengthening both passenger and cargo movement.
“Beyond roads, rail and air, water transport is powering growth, tourism and livelihoods,” Sarma said, underlining the government’s push to fully utilise Assam’s riverine network.