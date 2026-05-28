UCC Bill Sparks Uproar in House as Opposition Seeks Panel Review, Calls It BJP Agenda

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Opposition members created a ruckus in the state assembly today when the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) Bill was being passed. They rushed to the well of the Speaker and shouted slogans for about ten minutes.

Earlier, during the debate on the bill, the opposition MLAs wanted to bring home that the contents of the bill, such as the ban on child marriage, regulation of marriage, divorce, etc., are covered by the existing acts. If this bill gets its passage, the new act will complicate the situation, as it will clash with the existing acts, they said. They further said that the government should have taken all stakeholders into confidence before introducing the bill in the Assembly. They also question, if the UCC is uniform, why the government has kept a section of people outside this act.

The opposition demanded that the government should send the bill to the selection committee of the Assembly. They also termed the bill as the BJP’s political agenda.

Also Read: Assam Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Becomes First Northeastern State and Third in India to Enact UCC