ULFA(I) Attacks Assam Police Commando Camp in Tinsukia, 4 Injured

Suspected militants launched a pre-dawn rocket attack on an Assam Police Commando Battalion camp at 10th Mile in Jagun, under Tinsukia district, in the early hours of Sunday — sending a jolt through Upper Assam just days before the state goes to the polls.

The attack took place at around 2:00 AM, with assailants firing four to five Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) from concealed positions before slipping away under cover of darkness.

According to preliminary reports, the strike was swift and coordinated. The RPG fire triggered a sustained exchange of gunfire, pointing to a direct engagement between the militants and security personnel at the camp.

Four Assam Police commandos were injured and have been shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. Hospital sources say one of the injured is in serious condition.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of damage to the camp.

Also Read: ULFA (I) Senior Cadre Arunodoi Axom Surrenders in Myanmar