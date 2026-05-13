Ultra-processed foods increase risk of heart disease: Study

Washington DC: Ultra-processed foods may be doing far more damage than many people realize. A major new European cardiology report warns that people who eat the most ultra-processed foods face significantly higher risks of heart disease, irregular heart rhythms, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and even cardiovascular death.

Researchers say these industrially manufactured foods often packed with sugar, salt, unhealthy fats, and additives can disrupt metabolism, trigger inflammation, and promote overeating, even when marketed as "healthy."

Eating large amounts of ultra-processed food (UPF) may significantly increase the risk of heart disease and death, according to a new report published in the European Heart Journal. The report combines findings from all currently available research examining the connection between UPFs and cardiovascular disease.

Researchers say growing evidence links high consumption of UPFs to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and death related to cardiovascular conditions.

The authors are urging doctors to discuss UPF intake with patients and offer practical advice on reducing consumption as part of routine healthcare.

The clinical consensus statement was produced by the European Society of Cardiology's Council for Cardiology Practice and the European Association of Preventive Cardiology, along with a panel of experts led by Professor Luigina Guasti from the University of Insubria, Varese, Italy; Dr. Marialaura Bonaccio, IRCCS NEUROMED, Pozzilli, Italy; Professor Massimo Piepoli, University of Milan, Italy; and Professor Licia Iacoviello, LUM University, Casamassima, Italy.

Professor Guasti said: "UPFs, made from industrial ingredients and additives, have largely replaced traditional diets. Research suggests these foods are linked to several risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, and to the risk of developing and dying from heart disease. However, this evidence has not yet made its way into the advice we give to patients on healthy eating.

"We hope that this consensus statement from the European Society of Cardiology will help doctors recognize UPFs as a potential risk factor and provide clear guidance to their patients on limiting UPFs to prevent cardiovascular risk factors, disease and death," added Guasti.

The report outlines several major findings from existing research:

Adults who consume the most UPFs face up to a 19% greater risk of heart disease, a 13% higher risk of atrial fibrillation, and as much as a 65% higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared with people who consume the least.

UPFs are also associated with worsening obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and unhealthy fat accumulation in the bloodstream.

UPF consumption continues to rise across Europe. UPFs account for 61% of calories consumed in the Netherlands and 54% in the UK, compared with 25% in Spain, 22% in Portugal, and 18% in Italy.

Many national dietary guidelines still focus mainly on nutrients and do not specifically address food processing.

Doctors Urged To Discuss UPFs With Patients

The authors are calling for stronger public awareness about UPFs through updated dietary guidelines, clearer food labeling, and government regulation.

They also recommend that doctors caring for patients with cardiovascular disease, or those at risk for it, ask specifically about UPF intake when evaluating diet and lifestyle habits.

In addition, the report says healthcare professionals should encourage patients to reduce UPF consumption alongside standard advice about exercise, smoking, alcohol use, and overall nutrition. Researchers also note that some foods marketed as "healthier" options may still qualify as ultra processed foods.

The researchers say evidence linking UPFs to cardiovascular disease has been consistent across large and varied populations. However, they also point out that most studies so far have been observational, with relatively few long term intervention trials.

Dr. Bonaccio adds: "The associations between UPF and heart disease are consistent and biologically plausible. UPFs raise cardiovascular risk mainly by promoting obesity, diabetes, hypertension and the build-up of unhealthy fats in the blood. UPFs tend to be high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. They also have additives, contaminants and an altered food structure, which may trigger inflammation, metabolic disruption, gut microbiome changes and overeating.

"We need long-term intervention trials to test whether reducing UPFs improves cardiovascular health. More research is also needed to understand the effects of specific additives, processing compounds and food structures on heart health. Future studies could focus on implementing UPF-focused dietary interventions in clinical practice," added Bonaccio.

"The research on UPFs has been accumulating for a decade, and it highlights the risks of high UPF consumption and the benefits of choosing whole or minimally processed foods. This emphasizes that disease prevention should not focus solely on nutrients, but also on the degree of food processing. Even foods with good nutritional profiles can be harmful if highly processed. Integrating UPF awareness into routine medical care could improve patient's health without adding significant cost or time," added Bonaccio. (ANI)

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